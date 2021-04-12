‘No’ to houses

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
Monday, 12 April 2021
PLANS to build a pair of semi-detached houses off Limetree Road, Goring, have been rejected.
Matt Taylor, from Maidenhead, wanted to erect the four-bedroom properties on land behind the street with access through a gap between two houses.
South Oxfordshire District Council refused permission as part of the site lies in a higher-risk flood zone.
Goring Parish Council also opposed the scheme, saying it was unneighbourly, excessive and went against the village neighbourhood plan’s policy on small-scale "infill" development.
Ten neighbours also objected.
12 April 2021
