‘No’ to houses

PLANS to build a pair of semi-detached houses off Limetree Road, Goring, have been rejected.

Matt Taylor, from Maidenhead, wanted to erect the four-bedroom properties on land behind the street with access through a gap between two houses.

South Oxfordshire District Council refused permission as part of the site lies in a higher-risk flood zone.

Goring Parish Council also opposed the scheme, saying it was unneighbourly, excessive and went against the village neighbourhood plan’s policy on small-scale "infill" development.

Ten neighbours also objected.