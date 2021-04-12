Monday, 12 April 2021

Injury clinic to expand

TWO more consulting rooms are to be added to a sports injury clinic in Henley to help it cope with increased demand.

Physiolistic, which is based at Dry Leas, off Marlow Road, has been granted permission by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for a single-storey side extension.

The business offers physiotherapy and sports massage as well as counselling.

