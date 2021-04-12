Injury clinic to expand

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
TWO more consulting rooms are to be added to a sports injury clinic in Henley to help it cope with increased demand.
Physiolistic, which is based at Dry Leas, off Marlow Road, has been granted permission by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for a single-storey side extension.
The business offers physiotherapy and sports massage as well as counselling.
12 April 2021
More News:
It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
POLL: Have your say