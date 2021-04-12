Monday, 12 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Building extension

AN application to extend a grade II* listed building in Friday Street, Henley, has been recommended for refusal by town councillors. Mark Shemilt wants a two-storey extension a the rear of the property, a single-storey extension to the side, the conversion of the four-car garage into a pool house and a new two-car carport instead. Members of the council’s planning committee said there was not enough information in the application. South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due make a decision by May 7.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33