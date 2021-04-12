Building extension

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
AN application to extend a grade II* listed building in Friday Street, Henley, has been recommended for refusal by town councillors. Mark Shemilt wants a two-storey extension a the rear of the property, a single-storey extension to the side, the conversion of the four-car garage into a pool house and a new two-car carport instead. Members of the council’s planning committee said there was not enough information in the application. South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due make a decision by May 7.
