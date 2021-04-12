Campaign to scrap plan will continue

CAMPAIGNERS have appealed after a High Court judge refused them permission to challenge South Oxfordshire’s local plan.

Bioabundance, a community interest company, launched a legal challenge after the document was adopted by the district council in December.

It claims the plan contradicts the Government’s climate change targets.

However, Mr Justice Dove turned down the request for a judicial review and ordered Bioabundance to pay the council’s costs.

Now the company has asked for an informal hearing in order to try to overturn the ruling.

When a Liberal Democrat and Green coalition took charge of the council in May 2019, it proposed to withdraw the plan, which had been compiled by the previous Conservative regime.

However, this was blocked by Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, who ordered the council to adopt the document by the end of last year.

Although this happened, councillors said they felt they had been forced to approve it and some chose to abstain.

District councillor Sue Roberts, who is a director at Bioabundance, said: “We were voted in in order to throw out this plan.

“The Government’s houebuilding agenda is not going to benefit the people who already live here; it is simply a money-making exercise.

“The amount of houses is astronomical. There is land allocated for 32,000 up to 2035 but Office for National Statistics data indicates we will have only 8,000 households to form.

“Either they build lots of empty houses, or you magically find the need for 24,000 houses and 75,000 people to move to South Oxfordshire. Why would you do that?

“Every time you build a new house, it releases about 100 tonnes of carbon dioxide just in the construction phase. None of these houses is being built to zero-carbon standards and each house would need to be retrofitted in due course.

“There has been a catastrophic collapse in nature in our area and we have to restore it. We can’t live without it and it is terribly fragile.

“The only way we can do this is to idenitfy areas where you put nature first when you plan for housing. Only plan for development if there is a need and plan how you will recover nature.”

Cllr Roberts, who has received more than £14,000 from the community, for the legal fight, said: “There is a hell-bent approach to extract the last bits of gold from our land with housing, because that’s where all the money is nowadays.

“Nobody wants the housing, not even the Conservatives who have been forced to accept this agenda because the Government insists on it.

“The housebuilding lobby is the most powerful lobby in the land.

The council recently agreed to compile a new local plan with neighbouring Vale of White Horse district council but this process could take five years and the existing plan would be legally binding until it was replaced.

A district council spokesman said it was waiting to hear from the High Court on a hearing date.