Lorry ban rolling nearer to fruition

PLANS to ban heavy goods vehicles from passing through Henley are another step closer to reality.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has agreed to complete the necessary studies to support a 7.5-tonne environmental weight restriction in the town centre.

The motion, proposed to full council earlier this week by Henley member Stefan Gawrysiak, recognises that the town suffers from "significantly high" lorry traffic and subsequent air pollution, which in places has exceeded safe levels for more than a decade.

It also follows complaints from residents that the vehicles cause vibrations, which damages historic listed houses and shops, and cause traffic chaos when they get stuck attempting to navigate the narrow streets.

Once the studies are done, funding will have to come from other sources as the county council won't meet the costs. It says the cash is “very unlikely” to be available now or in years to come.

Lorries on genuine business in Henley would still be permitted.

