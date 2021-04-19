Grass grant

THE Friends of Wargrave Cemetery has asked the parish council for a £600 grant.

It needs the money in order to continue grass cutting and increase the capacity of the Chalk Pit cemetery in Braybrooke Road.

It has already received a pledge of £1,000 from St Mary’s Church, where there is little space remaining in the churchyard.

The group, which which was founded in 2014 and is run by Ann and Len Roberts, aims to increase the area of grass that is regularly trimmed and to improve standards.

For more information, call 0118 940 2656.