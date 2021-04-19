Third time lucky for developer

PLANS to demolish a house in Henley and build two in its place have been backed by councillors.

Palatine Homes, of Beaconsfield, previously applied for permission to build one detached and two semi-detached properties in Greys Road but was turned down by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

An even earlier application for three detached houses on the

0.4-acre site was also rejected but the developer has appealed and a hearing is due to take place this month.

In its latest plans, the company is seeking outline permission for two detached dwellings.

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett told a meeting of the town council’s planning committee the developer had “done the right thing”.

He said: “In the original application they tried to get three houses on there, which were so long and narrow and it was causing a problem due to the height and affecting the neighbours.

“Hopefully with two buildings they will be smaller and in line with the other properties, so in theory it should be okay. The problem is the appeal but I hope we get the support of the inspector.

“Palatine Homes build very good houses. They built four on the corner of Green Lane and St Andrew’s Road and they were nice and spacious — absolutely brilliant.”

The district council is due to make a decision before May 5.