‘Lessons learned from £1.6m blunder’

THE cabinet member for finance at Oxfordshire County Council has defended his role in a blunder that cost taxpayers £1.6million.

The council agreed to an out-of-court settlement with Marston Holdings after “significant failings” were identified in the procurement process for a parking enforcement contract.

However, this decision was reached by council officers without consultation with or the agreement of members.

In June 2019, the company claimed the process had been undertaken against regulations after it failed to win back the contract.

David Bartholomew, who represents Sonning Common, said he was “horrified” when he discovered this and ordered an internal review.

He said: “There was a parking contract that was subject to a procurement process that was deemed to be not properly handled.

“This resulted in the council officers agreeing a financial settlement to avoid a court case with the failed tenderer. This decision was made without reference to any elected members.

“I only became aware of the situation in January last year after officers had agreed and made the payment. I was horrified that officers had the authority to make such a payment and asked for an immediate report to be produced to investigate the failings of the contract and also why a compensation payment had been made without reference to elected members.

“They would normally have to be heard by full council, but in this case — because of a quirk in the constitution — officers were able to do this without democratic approval. I said, ‘We’ve got to review the constitution to stop this from ever happening again’.”

The council is making changes to its constitution, which would mean officers can no longer sign off such legal pay-outs without oversight from councillors.

Councillor Bartholomew said this would reduce the likelihood of a repeat and that lessons had been learned.

The start of legal proceedings prevented the council from awarding the contract. Legal advice was sought and it was identified that the council’s chance of success in defending the challenge was “poor” with Marston Holdings chances of success being 75 to 85 per cent.

After deciding to settle the case, the council also became liable for the legal costs the company incurred, which came in at nearly £650,000. The final settlement was agreed at £1,607,338.