Proposed ban on HGVs backed by county councillors

A BAN on heavy goods vehicles using Henley as a “rat run” has moved another step closer.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has agreed to complete studies into the effect of a 7.5-tonne weight restriction on traffic within a five-mile radius of the town.

More than half of the 63 members voted for a motion put before the council last week by Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on the council and has campaigned on the issue since 2019.

The motion said the town suffers from “significantly high” lorry traffic and air pollution, which in some areas has exceeded Air Quality England and the World Health Organisation’s safe limits for more than a decade.

Campaigners say HGVs cause vibrations which damage roads and historic buildings, disturb residents at unsociable hours and put pedestrians’ lives at risk.

More than 2,300 people signed a petition backing a ban. The studies, which will cost about £25,000, will include a count of HGVs entering and leaving Henley and a comparison with the proportion of those on legitimate business, such as supermarket delivery lorries, which would still be permitted under the ban.

Previous research by Stantec, an engineering firm from Caversham, showed that 131 out of 151 visiting lorries passed straight through.

The ban would mean lorries with no business in the area would be expected to follow the strategic highway network, including the M40 and the A4074 between Oxford and Reading.

The county council would draft a traffic restriction order making the weight limit enforceable and install signage and automatic number plate recognition cameras to catch offenders.

Launching the scheme could cost about £120,000 but the county council says it is “very unlikely” to have any money to contribute.

Cllr Gawrysiak says funding could come from the town council or South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for air quality and supports the ban.

Alternatively, money could come from statutory contributions made by developers building new homes, or individuals and businesses.

No action will be taken until after the county council elections on May 6 in which Cllr Gawrysiak is standing for re-election.

He said: “I’m ecstatic about the motion passing as it has taken two years’ hard graft to reach this stage in co-operation with the community, highways officers and fellow councillors. It won cross-party support as many councillors saw the benefits for their own towns and villages if they could implement something similar.”

He said it was important to ensure that the county council agreed to carry out the studies so that they met its requirements.

“Strictly speaking, we’re still at the stage of gathering evidence but I’m totally convinced that they will support the need for a ban,” said Cllr Gawrysiak. “It would have so many benefits for the people of Henley and surrounding villages, from improving their health to protecting historic buildings and pedestrians using the narrow pavements.”

Amanda Chumas, of Bell Street, Henley, who launched the campaign, said: “This motion is an important first step and very encouraging for those who’ve been campaigning for some time.

“Much work is still needed to translate our desire into a practical outcome but this is the first time an HGV campaign has enjoyed notable success rather than fizzling out, as previous efforts have done. We’ve undertaken some determined and well-organised campaigning and must ensure this achievement is just the beginning and not the end.”

Some parish councils have indicated support for the ban while others, including Rotherfield Greys and Kidmore End, say they are yet to discuss it but some members privately fear HGVs would be displaced on to surrounding rural roads.

Cllr Gawrysiak insists lorry drivers would avoid the area entirely.