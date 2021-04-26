Remenham: John Halsall (Con) *

MY family and I have lived in Remenham for 40 years — it is essential to live in the ward.

My priorities are protecting the green belt; maintaining our high educational standards and ensuring there are enough places; enhancing the quality of life; sympathetic and environmentally friendly development; eliminating or minimising congestion; Improving the roads, traffic calming; safeguarding the old, vulnerable and homeless.

For 19 years, the Conservative Wokingham Borough Council has balanced the budget, invested for the future, and delivered economic growth and prosperity.

As a result of our leadership, the borough is regularly recognised as one of the top 10 places to live in the UK, the healthiest, the lowest level of deprivation and one of the lowest unemployment rates.

While other councils have cut services, we have not. We have innovated, sought additional income to offset Government funding cuts and successfully delivered on our promises.

We are proud of all we have achieved over the last 20 years, particularly the council’s outstanding performance during the covid pandemic. But we are not complacent. The Conservative vision for the future to 2030 and beyond is for services for our old age as well as for our younger residents. It is a vision for future investment in our communities.