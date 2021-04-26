Remenham: Stuart Crainer (Lab)

BROUGHT up in Lancashire, I have lived in Twyford and now Wargrave for the last 30 years.

I have been a member of the Labour Party throughout my adult life as I believe in its values and the continuing need to make Britain a fairer and better place to live.

These challenges have never been starker and the need for a transformation in our country never clearer.

In my working life I am an author and editor, and run a global consulting, publishing and events business based in Wargrave. I am also studying at Reading University.