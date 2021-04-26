Mapledurham: Bouba Dembele (Lab)

I AM a local teacher, the Reading Labour BAM officer and part of the team that runs the popular Bastille Day Festival.

If elected, I pledge to support the NHS and key workers and to be the voice of residents when it comes to projects such as Mapledurham Playing Fields, and to ensure that the provision caters to residents’ wants and needs now and in the future.

Some jobs are the foundation of the quality of life we enjoy every day and I will support NHS Staff and key workers in anyway I can in the council, just like I believe my constituents would want me to.

I will be the voice of engine of the local economy such as the Mapledurham estate, and all the local businesses, including self employed that have been affected by covid-19 and need all the support the council can offer Mapledurham Playing Fields and pavilion.

I will also be your voice in the council when it comes to projects such as the playing fields and ensure that the provision caters to your wants and needs.

I see Mapledurham as one of the jewel that makes Reading such an amazing place to live and supporting the implementation of the Labour Green New Deal will ensure it stays this way.