Peppard: James Denny (Lab)

AS well as being the national secretary for Neurodivergent Labour I can also be found campaigning on issues include workplace health and safety and maintaining public access to Caversham Park.

If elected, I pledge to champion the interests of residents with a strong and energetic voice, collaborate with local groups to make the best of local green spaces and facilities, and work to reduce the effects of time poverty and loneliness. My pledges are:

• Increase investment in local services.

• Champion your interests with a strong and energetic voice.

• Collaborate strongly with local groups to make the best of our wonderful green spaces and facilities.

• Reduce the effects of time poverty and loneliness.

