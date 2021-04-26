Monday, 26 April 2021

Peppard: Doug Cresswell (Gn)

I AM an oceanographer who has been based in Reading for the last 16 years.

I studied the climate system over timescales from centuries to seconds, for projects ranging from climate prediction to wind farm design.

I am interested in promoting uptake of public transport, walking and cycling, having joined the Green Party on account of believing that policy based on environmental protection and progressive social values forms the best basis for people to organise themselves.

