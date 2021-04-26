Charvil: Brian Scott (Lab)

I HAVE lived in Charvil for 22 years and originally worked in Ruscombe. I am now retired and would welcome the opportunity to give something back to the community now that I have the time and opportunity to so do. I am married and have a grown-up son who teaches at a local secondary school.

My objective as a councillor would be to be the voice of Charvil residents by putting them and their interests, at the forefront of all debates and decisions. I would ensure that a forum for Charvil is established to inform opinion on all issues and challenges for the future.

I would also seek to take every opportunity to be a strong opposition. The council is currently dominated by one party, which appears to take residents for granted.

I oppose the third runway at Heathrow because of the cost and the impact is not justified. I am also supportive of council housing and of a more sustainable green approach. This is why I am calling for a Citizen’s Assembly on the climate emergency which would inform and establish our response to it.

I also believe that house building in Charvil should cease unless or until an infrastructure plan is in place.

This election offers residents an opportunity for change and a change for the better. I believe that I can make that difference and seek the support of Charvil residents.