Charvil: Martin Alder (Lib)

I HAVE lived in Twyford since 1988. My wife was a headteacher and our children attended local state schools. My experience as a representative in local politics has been a member of Twyford Parish Council for the last four years.

I spent many years involved in aviation safety at national and international levels, on a number of influential bodies. That gives me a good background in working with others with differing points of view and getting workable outcomes.

My aim, if elected, would be to maintain and enhance the Charvil village environment, its aesthetics, economy and the health of its people. I want to work with the constituents to identify what facilities we need to keep the village alive as a thriving community.

Road traffic is an issue in our area, negatively affecting our quality of life. I would seek better and integrated transport provisions to mitigate these effects. I will work to provide safe routes to school and local facilities.

Proposed housing numbers in our area will be very negative for our environment. The proposed reduction in contributions by developers would not enable the provision of adequate infrastructure to mitigate this. I will work for Charvil in any negotiations to ensure that any developments reflect the community’s views and ensure appropriate infrastructure provision.