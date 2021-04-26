Monday, 26 April 2021

Charvil: Sam Akhtar (Con)

I AM 30 years old and professionally work as a relationship manager.

I have spent the last eight years prior to this role working in the world of financial recruitment.

I am very passionate about the environment and set up a local eco-group called Charvil Matters back in the summer of 2019 with the aim of keeping Charvil clean, green and eco-friendly.

You may have seen me around the village completing a litter pick with our dedicated team of volunteers.

I would like to use my platform as councillor to promote eco-friendly initiatives in the village.

My other main priorities are to fight housing overdevelopment, tackle antisocial behavior and to ensure there are sufficient school places for residents in the village.

