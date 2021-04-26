Charvil: Sam Akhtar (Con)

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
I AM 30 years old and professionally work as a relationship manager.
I have spent the last eight years prior to this role working in the world of financial recruitment.
I am very passionate about the environment and set up a local eco-group called Charvil Matters back in the summer of 2019 with the aim of keeping Charvil clean, green and eco-friendly.
You may have seen me around the village completing a litter pick with our dedicated team of volunteers.
I would like to use my platform as councillor to promote eco-friendly initiatives in the village.
My other main priorities are to fight housing overdevelopment, tackle antisocial behavior and to ensure there are sufficient school places for residents in the village.
26 April 2021
More News:
Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Power firm offers better screening of gas plant
PLANS to build a miniature power plant in the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say