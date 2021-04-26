Peppard: Peter De Boiserie (Lib)

I LIVE in Emmer Green with my wife and two children and work in Green Park. My daughter goes to school here and my son attends a local nursery and I want them to grow up in an area they love and want to care for.

As a keen runner, I enjoy being able to explore our area and, when I am not running, you can probably find me on Clayfield Copse with my dog. I am also a big board game fan, which is a great way to relax and to connect with people.

Our green space has been under threat due to the ongoing development concerns on what was Reading Golf Course. During the last year many of you and myself have been able to enjoy this space and truly appreciate our natural surroundings.

There is a requirement for more housing, but we need to make sure we balance this demand with the correct infrastructure, services and without destroying the nature we have on our doorstep.

Building a third bridge from Caversham to Reading would require an orbital road to go right through our countryside. I will object to this as there are many better initiatives to help with the traffic congestion for a fraction of the cost.