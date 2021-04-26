Monday, 26 April 2021

Thames: Joanna Ramsay (Lib)

I HAVE lived and worked in the Caversham area for more than 20 years, moving here after I got my PhD in electronic engineering to work in the telecoms industry in the Thames Valley.

In my 40s I retrained as a social worker after a sabbatical period when I volunteered as a general advisor with Reading CAB, and realised that community work was what I really wanted to be doing.

I am currently working as an advocate across Berkshire, supporting older people and adults with learning disabilities to have their voices heard by services. I am passionate about making services and facilities more accessible to all, and protecting our beloved green spaces that have been such a lifeline during the last year.

I worry about the levels of traffic, and the associated issues with air quality and parking. So many politicians have promised us that our problems will be solved by a third Thames bridge, which still shows no signs of happening, so we need to do something different. I share your concerns about poor public transport and community facilities in the area that have vanished.

I believe it is time for our brilliant grassroots communities and activists to take the lead. If I am elected, I will work hard to listen and be available for residents, and fight for the support we need in Thames ward.

