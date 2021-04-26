Thames: Danny McNamara (Gn)

I FIRST represented the Green Party in Thames ward in 2008 and have been the Green candidate several times since then.

I moved to Reading in 1980, after finishing my degree at Oxford University, and have lived in Thames ward since 1996.

I am married with three children and I have extensive experience in IT as a writer, analyst and project manager.

I am a regular on the local folk music scene and my other interests include theatre, literature and philosophy.

I believe British politics urgently needs to recognise the shared causes of environmental degradation, climate change and social injustice.