Caversham: Christopher Ward (Lib)

I MOVED to Reading having studied history at the University of Gloucester. I’m a big fan of county cricket and decent cider. You may see me out for a run by the river, too.

Running is a great way to explore a new town. I have been blown away by the sense of community here. Caversham is a strong community which deserves strong local champions.

For the Lib Dems, access and participation in local decision-making really matters. It matters that the Conservatives here are never seen outside election time. It matters that they don’t stand up for our communities. It matters that they are an invisible opposition to the current administration. And it matters that Labour has run the council for my whole lifetime (apart from in 2010), yet it’s the last major council to settle historical equal pay claims for women — at a cost of £12m of our money.

It matters that it wasted another million because of incompetence over their accounts. It matters that they foisted a hare-brained one-way system on our roads last August, causing chaos across Caversham.

If elected, I will work hard all year round, not just at election time. I will keep residents informed, and be their voice on the council.