Peppard: Jane Stanford-Beale (Con) *

I’VE lived in Caversham for more than 25 years. My children grew up here and went to school locally, so I know the importance of growing up in a good environment. One where children can enjoy walks in the park and exploring the woods in safety.

I helped set up Caversham and Emmer Green Children’s Centre, both of which have been sadly closed by the Labour-run council. The residents deserve better. I’m passionate about resolving local issues, such as anti-social behaviour, potholes, crumbling road surfaces, and lack of amenities cause.

I believe in involving residents in decision making, it’s your money the council is spending. I have been shocked that the council has not completed its audits of accounts on time for the last four years. More work has been required to bring the accounts up to standard and this has cost you, the tax-payers, an additional £1m, money which could have been spent on local services for the community, rather than increased audit fees.

I hope you vote for me so together we can deliver an even better Peppard ward.

The council has again put up your council tax by 4.99 per cent this year and plans to for the next two years. Your local Conservatives voted against such large increases and I would continue to oppose such inflation-busting council tax hikes if I am elected.