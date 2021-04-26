Thames: Paul Carnell (Con) *

I MOVED to Reading more than 10 years ago. Reading is a great place to live but it could be so much better. We all see the state of the roads, the congestion and the increasing level of development. Tragically this year we have also seen a rise in knife crime.

Since being elected in a by-election in 2019, I have worked tirelessly for you and with you, meeting with residents to hear their concerns over many subjects. During the coronavirus pandemic I have been keeping in touch online and our physical street surgeries will return as soon as the lockdown lifts.

I will continue to see that Thames ward gets a fair deal from the planning system. We need infrastructure improvements to ease the traffic problems, which would be alleviated by a third Thames crossing.

The Labour-run council has cost the council tax-payers of Reading £1million in extra administration costs due to the late submission of the audited accounts. And now they bring in an inflation-busting 4.99 per cent increase on your council tax as well. Already you pay more council tax in Reading than in any other Berkshire authority.

I hope I am able to meet you during the election campaign and if you have any issues you would like to talk to me about please contact me.