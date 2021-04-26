Caversham: Sara Fulbrook (Ind)

I GREW up in Henley and have lived in central Caversham for 30 years. Both my sons attended local schools. I have a background in local government, been a full-time mum and am currently studying part-time.

I’ve also been a community campaigner for decades, notably on preserving local services and protecting green spaces, including being a member of the committee against the disastrous one-way system in Caversham. I have also campaigned for safer crossings.

I will be lobbying for a reversal of the severe cuts to bus services, encouraging active travel, primarily by creating safer junctions and crossings that help pedestrians and cyclists. I will be campaigning against large unaffordable high intensity developments that will impact congestion and air pollution in Caversham.

I will donate 10 per cent of any allowance — half to ReadiFood and the remainder for a free local event in solidarity with those struggling and affected by the pandemic. I will respond to personal queries in a timely manner and hold regular surgeries.

I feel I can best represent Caversham residents and businesses, because, as an independent, I can vote cross party on schemes that I feel benefit them and keep a close eye on issues of concern.