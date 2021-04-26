Monday, 26 April 2021

Caversham: Richard Davies (Labour) *

I AM the sitting councillor for the Caversham ward and I chair the housing, neighbourhoods and leisure committee. I am a dedicated campaigner for the residents of Caversham.

If re-elected I pledge to promote healthier and more sustainable travel in Caversham and to support local businesses to recover from the effects of the pandemic. My pledges are:

To help the Caversham community and local businesses recover from the pandemic.

To promote sustainable, healthier transport and make Caversham’s air cleaner.

To continue to protect Caversham’s green open spaces and oppose inappropriate development.

To continue to make sure Caversham gets its fair share.

