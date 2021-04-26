Caversham: Richard Davies (Labour) *

I AM the sitting councillor for the Caversham ward and I chair the housing, neighbourhoods and leisure committee. I am a dedicated campaigner for the residents of Caversham.

If re-elected I pledge to promote healthier and more sustainable travel in Caversham and to support local businesses to recover from the effects of the pandemic. My pledges are:

• To help the Caversham community and local businesses recover from the pandemic.

• To promote sustainable, healthier transport and make Caversham’s air cleaner.

• To continue to protect Caversham’s green open spaces and oppose inappropriate development.

• To continue to make sure Caversham gets its fair share.