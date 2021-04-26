Monday, 26 April 2021

Thames: Caroline McArthur (Lab)

I AM passionate about local communities and supporting green spaces, wildlife and the environment.

If elected, I pledge to focus on tackling loneliness by working with the community and existing voluntary sector organisations and charities, and promoting community spirit.

My pledges are:

To support the voluntary sector charities in Reading and Caversham, helping people through covid-19 with a focus on companionship and loneliness. To set up a Caversham group to encourage meet-up’s for people living alone (covid permitting).

To set up an online forum to promote and encourage community gardens, to allow greater social ties and build a feeling of community, empowering residents and allow them to feel safe in their neighbourhoods. This contributes to a healthy lifestyle, with affordable fruits and vegetables while helping to reduce stress. I would also educate adults and children to learn how to grow their own food.

To lobby for more funding for additional state-run nurseries. It is vitally important that parents have the ability to have a family and have the choice to work. Having been a single parent and working full time, it was incredibly important that I had the use of a nursery to support me and my working career.

