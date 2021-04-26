Henley: Stephen Herbert (Lab)

I HAVE lived with my wife and two sons in South Oxfordshire for 18 years.

I am a chartered architect who has dedicated the last 20 years to the design and delivery of hospitals for the NHS across England. The NHS is very important to me and a cherished institution which we need to maintain well-funded, public and free at the delivery of service.

The covid-19 pandemic has been very hard for many, who have lost their jobs or been furloughed. I am committed to supporting all those in our society, especially those who are vulnerable and the young who have been disproportionally affected.

I recognise the issues surrounding the call for HGV through traffic to be prevented in Henley and I would look for a county-wide HGV traffic strategy to be undertaken to find a practicable and sustainable solution that does not simply shift the traffic through other vulnerable areas of the county.

I will work for all residents to deliver fair and just decisions which will ensure prosperity for all. We must build opportunities for all to find work, especially women and the youth who have been disproportionally affected by the Government’s disastrous response to the pandemic.