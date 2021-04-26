Henley: Vivienne Lee (Free)

I AM a businesswoman, mum and grandmum, owning three cafés, including the Chocolate Café in Thame Side, Henley, which I have run for 10 years.

The Henley community is very important to me. I have always supported local projects and initiatives such as the Living Advent Calendar, have raised more than £3,000 for the Nepal and Philippine disasters, donated gift vouchers to school and charity raffles and organised hot meals for families who would normally receive free school meals.

I am passionate about protecting and improving the community. When the country started shutting down a year ago it disrupted children’s lives, caused great distress to my staff, friends and family.

We have to be free to make the right choices for our children, businesses and town. I believe in the rights of people to leave home whenever they choose, to make a living and operate businesses, to freely speak, associate, assemble, and protest, with no fear of state censorship or penalty.

It would be a privilege for me to represent the people of Henley. I promise to do everything I can to promote and facilitate safety, prosperity and freedom for all.