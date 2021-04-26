Home office permission request

Monday, 26 April 2021

A MAN from Sonning Common who built a home office in his garden during the coronavirus pandemic is now seeking the planning authority’s approval.

Alan Gaffney of Kidmore Lane doesn’t believe the scheme needs full planning permission from South Oxfordshire District Council as it is classed as permitted development. 

He is asking the council to retrospectively issue a certificate of lawful development. 

Mr Gaffney erected the building quickly in March last year so he could carry on working under lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile, Jessica Philbrick of Baskerville Road has applied to replace the front porch of her home.

The replacement will be slightly bigger in size with high level roofs either side.

The planning authority will make a final decision on both applications by June.

