Monday, 26 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Flats plan doubled

PLANS have been submitted to double the number of flats at a property in Shiplake.

Kingsley House in Crowsley Road already has four flats and the applicants, Mr and Mrs Stewart, want to increase this to eight.

Two of these are on the ground floor and the others on the first floor, with the Stewarts residing in one of the ground floor flats.

They are seeking outline permission from South Oxfordshire District Council to extend, subdivide and refurbish the existing building to “make better use” of the space. There would also be enough space for 17 cars.

Concerns have been raised by neighbours, who feel the proposal would be excessive and unsuitable for the area.

Alan and Gillian Giles said: “Crowsley Road is a quiet, pleasant, tree-lined private road which is a valued amenity for the whole of Shiplake. The doubling of vehicle movements to Kingsley will lead to a considerable loss of amenity to the neighbourhood.”

Janet Bartholomew, of Mill Lane, said: “Doubling the number of flats from four to eight is over-intensive development in a rural setting. Turning a rural green garden area into a large car park is totally out-of-keeping with the area.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33