Flats plan doubled

PLANS have been submitted to double the number of flats at a property in Shiplake.

Kingsley House in Crowsley Road already has four flats and the applicants, Mr and Mrs Stewart, want to increase this to eight.

Two of these are on the ground floor and the others on the first floor, with the Stewarts residing in one of the ground floor flats.

They are seeking outline permission from South Oxfordshire District Council to extend, subdivide and refurbish the existing building to “make better use” of the space. There would also be enough space for 17 cars.

Concerns have been raised by neighbours, who feel the proposal would be excessive and unsuitable for the area.

Alan and Gillian Giles said: “Crowsley Road is a quiet, pleasant, tree-lined private road which is a valued amenity for the whole of Shiplake. The doubling of vehicle movements to Kingsley will lead to a considerable loss of amenity to the neighbourhood.”

Janet Bartholomew, of Mill Lane, said: “Doubling the number of flats from four to eight is over-intensive development in a rural setting. Turning a rural green garden area into a large car park is totally out-of-keeping with the area.”