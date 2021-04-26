Monday, 26 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Chalet plan redesigned

PLANS to demolish and replace a house in Remenham have been resubmitted.

Mr and Mrs Rydzinski want to bring together the “disparate” elements of the current property in Wargrave Road.

They have sent an application to Wokingham Borough Council for a two-bedroom house and, like the existing timber chalet, it would be raised to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Thames.

The new proposal has been scaled down after an earlier application was withdrawn after concerns were raised about the impact on the green belt. The borough council will make the final decision.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33