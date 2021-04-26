Chalet plan redesigned

PLANS to demolish and replace a house in Remenham have been resubmitted.

Mr and Mrs Rydzinski want to bring together the “disparate” elements of the current property in Wargrave Road.

They have sent an application to Wokingham Borough Council for a two-bedroom house and, like the existing timber chalet, it would be raised to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Thames.

The new proposal has been scaled down after an earlier application was withdrawn after concerns were raised about the impact on the green belt. The borough council will make the final decision.