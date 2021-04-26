Fears over lighting

A CAMPAIGN group has raised concerns about plans by Henley Vets to relocate.

The business is intending to move from the current premises to a purpose-built facility at Grange Farm, near Broadplat.

Owner Fiona Blair says the practice, which has about 5,000 clients, has outgrown its “substandard” building in Reading Road as there is not enough room for equipment and only a small car park.

The existing surgery would stay open to care for small animals, along with the satellite service in Twyford.

The South Oxfordshire branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England has objected to the proposal, submitted to the district council, as it is worried about the potential for light spillage in the countryside.

The council granted change of use permission in September for two old farm buildings to be converted into an equine and veterinary hospital, but the revised application is to demolish and replace them.

But the group says the old application referenced low energy LED fittings, which would turn off automatically when not in use. However, this was not included in the new plans.

Hazel Osborne, the council’s landscape officer, said external lighting should be avoided as far as possible while Edward Church, the countyside officer, added: “I am satisfied that the proposed use of the site as veterinarian poses no greater threat compared to the existing agricultural use.”

The district council will make a decision by May 12.