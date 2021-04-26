Sustainable buildings

NINE consultants have applied to investigate the feasibility of reducing energy in Henley Town Council’s buidlings.

The authority advertised on the Government’s Contracts Finder website for someone to support an application to the Rural Community Energy Fund for a feasibility grant of up to £40,000.

The council, which declared a climate emergency last year, wants to ensure its operations are sustainable.

It wants to reduce energy use at the town hall, King’s Arms Barn, the Old Fire Station Gallery, off Market Place, Brunner Hall in Greys Road, Leichlingen Pavilion at Mill Meadows and the floodlit Jubilee Park, off Reading Road.