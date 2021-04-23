Lorry driven wrong way up street and gets stuck as parked cars block way

A LORRY was forced to drive the wrong way up a one-way street after it got stuck trying to get past illegally parked cars.

Residents who live in Friday Street say traffic congestion and inconsiderate parking has got worse since more offices in the town have been converted into flats.

Nigel Pike, who lives in the street, said cars are being parked on double yellow lines on both sides of the road despite there being designated parking for residents available in the town centre.

On Tuesday morning, a Tesco lorry got stuck attempting to turn left into Queen Street from Friday Street because cars were illegally parked on both sides at the junction.

It couldn’t make the turn after several minutes so backed out and drove straight ahead along a one-way section of Friday Street in the wrong direction.

Mr Pike, who has lived in the street for 23 years, said that several vehicles park illegally in the street every day and that larger vehicles get stuck at least once a week.

Buses often have to slow down to avoid hitting wing mirrors because of the narrow gap and drivers sometimes have to wait for owners to move their cars before they can pass.

Mr Pike said there was no excuse for the illegal parking.

He said: “It has always been difficult to find parking on the street but if you drive around, you’ll eventually find a spot. And everyone stops every now and then on double yellow lines to unload, which is fine.

“But illegal parking on Friday Street has increased noticeably since offices have been turned into flats. The problem has always been there but it has definitely become worse and it is causing other issues, as a lot more people are looking for

parking. It’s obviously worse at night when more and more people park on the double yellow lines.

“A lack of enforcement has encouraged others and overnight there were cars parked on all sides of the junction.”

Mr Pike said that while some offices used to have off-road parking, the new flats don’t offer it.

He said: “There’s just not enough parking on the street and illegal parking is almost encouraged since they don’t get tickets — traffic wardens cannot issue them, all they can do is call the police.

“Without enforcement people are going to park on the yellow lines and if traffic wardens had more powers to enforce it that would make life much easier.

“The driver of the Tesco lorry couldn't turn left up Queen Street and continued the wrong way up Friday Street and turned right at the end.

“A traffic warden spotted him and he will probably get a ticket but the real problem is illegal parking and the inability of the local wardens to ticket motorists on double yellow lines.

“I feel sorry for the lorry driver — he wouldn’t have had to break the law and go the wrong way if there wasn’t a car illegally parked there.”

Mr Pike also said that buses get stuck in Friday Street because of drivers parking illegally.

Richard Owen, who also lives on Friday Street, said he agrees the problem has become worse.

He said: “We definitely noticed an increase in illegal parking, it happens all the time and they very rarely get a ticket and some of them also park on the pavement.

“It is obvious that they are not just stopping to unload because the cars are parked there for hours.

“It’s quite a big problem but people get away with it, it’s frustrating that people feel they can get away with it and park wherever they like.

“I live just on the junction between Friday Street and Queen Street and I’ve seen many large vehicles struggling to get around the corner — it is dangerous and increases the risk of accidents.

“The easiest solution would be to give traffic wardens the power to issue tickets.”

This was the latest in a series of incidents in which lorries and buses travelling through the town have been delayed by vehicles parking at the roadside, including some on double yellow lines or in loading bays.

Last month, the “Henley Hopper”, which is run by TK Travel on behalf of the town council, was regularly prevented from travelling up York Road to Townlands Memorial Hospital due to parked cars at the bottom by the junction with King’s Road. This meant passengers and patients were forced to get off and walk the rest of the way up the hill.

Other known areas for illegal parking is around the town hall in Market Place, Friday Street, Clarence Road and Mount View.