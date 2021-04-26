Warden for cemetery

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
Monday, 26 April 2021
A WARDEN will be hired to take care of Fairmile Cemetery in Henley.
The warden will replace a team of “low-level” offenders completing unpaid work orders as part of their sentence.
They used to visit the site off Fair Mile on a weekly basis before the coronavirus pandemic broke out.
At a meeting on Tuesday, councillors said they supported rehabilitation in principle but the arrangement wasn’t always effective, particularly once lockdown limited group sizes.
The warden will be paid up to £5,995 a year and work about 10 hours a week on average.
Councillor Kellie Hinton said: “Reliability and efficiency are key in this and volunteers don’t provide this stability, which is what the cemetery needs.”
Sheridan Jacklin-Edward, the town clerk, said: “Community Payback is a fantastic scheme — it is wonderful to support them and they work with the council on a regular basis, but the cemetery needs special care.”
The warden will lead the day-to-day maintenance of the cemetery and liaise with the grave digger, funeral directors and memorial masons.
