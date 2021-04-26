Museum wants to let surplus space to bolster revenue

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley wants to rent out surplus office space to bring in more revenue.

It has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for change of use permission for part of the building.

The 253 sq m of space would change from learning and non-residential use to commerical, business and office use.

This would be let to a local architectural practice.

The museum, which is due to re-open on May 20 under the Government’s roadmap out of the coronavirus pandemic, says the move would have no impact on the running of the venue.

It says income has dropped by 60 per cent compared with last year. Even when the galleries have been able to open, the number of visitors has had to be reduced to make them covid-safe.

A plannning statement by Arrow Planning submitted with the application says the venue was badly affected by having to close during the pandemic and that renting out space would help it to recover.

The statement says: “The rooms that are proposed to be let as independent office space are surplus to current requirements.

“Therefore the loss of these rooms will not be detrimental to the existing community facility.

“Indeed, through financial diversification, the museum will be better placed to continue to deliver community facilities.

“As with many businesses and sectors, the museum has been particularly hit by the impact of covid-19 over the last 12 months, which has severely affected income.

“In line with Government restrictions, the museum has been closed for significant periods of time.”

No internal or external alterations are proposed.

The statement says: “The space restructuring was required in order to make the facility more efficient. A by-product of this has been the ability to create an area within the building that can be let independently.

“This creates a potential new source of income for the charity that would in turn be reinvested in the museum as well as help it to deal with the loss of income over the last 12 months.

“In addition to protecting the existing community facility, the proposal would also provide much-needed employment space in Henley through the intensification of an existing employment-generating community use.

“It would make more efficient use of the building and create new job opportunities in a sustainable location that is also an extremely pleasant place to work.

“The proposed change of use of part of the building is therefore driven by the need to help safeguard the future of the museum.

“The income will help to reduce reliance upon donations, grants and sponsorship, albeit those remain vital for the charity.” The museum, which is a registered educational charity, has also experienced a decline in sponsorship and donations.

It was recently awarded a grant of £152,000 from the Government’s culture recovery fund, which will be used to help it to re-open safely and provide more online services.

A public consultation will run until May 6 and the council is due to make a decision by May 18.

When the museum is open again, the galleries, shop and Chocolate Café will be accessible with safety measures in place. Tickets will go on sale on April 27.

The museum will relaunch its exhibition on children’s writer and illustrator David McKee, which has been extended until June after being cut short when the third lockdown was imposed in January.

The museum is currently searching for a new director following the departure of Dr Sarah Posey who left at the end of March after almost three years in post.