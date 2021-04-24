Farmer's homes plan rejected

AN unspoilt field between Henley and Harpsden where a developer wants to build 100 homes will not be earmarked in the latest draft of the parishes’ joint neighbourhood plan.

Henley Town Council, which is overseeing the revision of the housing blueprint, has declined to shortlist the eight-hectare plot at Lucy’s Farm, on Drawback Hill off Gillotts Lane, because it says more suitable sites are available.

When it invited landowners to submit proposals last autumn, Bloor Homes came forward with a plan for up to 100 units which it said could go in the centre of the field with planting around the edge to screen it from public view.

This sparked a campaign by residents to prevent the land, which is owned by the Hiscock family, from being developed as they claimed it was a haven for wildlife and the housing would spoil views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Last week the campaigners, led by Domenic Bertelli, Justine Hutchinson and Christine Wright, delivered a leaflet to thousands of homes in the town centre urging people to oppose the idea.

The leaflet also said that a 3.4-hectare sports pitch at Gillotts School, which the academy says is rarely used, shouldn’t be earmarked for about 50 homes as is the case in the current neighbourhood plan, which passed a referendum in 2016.

Bloor has also expressed an interest in developing the site, saying there is “marriage value” with Lucy’s Farm, and the campaigners say allowing the former will eventually lead to housing on the latter as well.

The leaflet includes a link to an online petition set up by the trio, which now has more than 2,000 signatures.

It says: “No to the destruction of beautiful green sites, the gateway to Harpsden valley… the need for more ‘affordable housing’ is being used as a pretext for more ‘executive home’ developments.

“[It is] yet more insidious erosion of green spaces by speculative builders… this means many more cars, leading to further pollution and a chronic lack of parking and the continuing demise of local shops and businesses owing to traffic chaos.

“It puts more stress on already overstretched local amenities such as doctors, social services and schools.”

But Henley Mayor Ken Arlett has criticised the leaflet, saying the farm field was always unlikely to be included because an independent report by AECOM, the town council’s consultant, advised against it.

The research, conducted last year, echoed the campaigners’ concerns that development would erode the green “buffer” between the two settlements.

This is also why it wasn’t earmarked in the first neighbourhood plan, when Bloor was proposing up to 130 houses and most people who responded to public consultations were against it.

AECOM had similar concerns about the Gillotts site but this couldn’t be removed after getting the go-ahead in 2016.

The school says it needs to sell the land for up to £20 million so it can refurbish its “crumbling” buildings and build new facilities.

Cllr Arlett also criticised the trio for claiming planning permission for the two sites had been “undemocratically granted despite local and county opposition”, which is not true.

In fact, no planning application for either has been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.

Cllr Arlett, who lives in Elizabeth Road, said: “Lucy’s Farm is not needed because plenty of other sites have come forward which should offer enough for our future housing needs.”

Mr Bertelli declined to comment.

Between 10am and 3pm on July 2 and 3, subject to coronavirus restrictions, the town council will exhibit details of 16 possible housing sites at the town hall and invite the public to comment.

These include Gillotts School field, the Chiltern Centre for the disabled, the former Chilterns End care home, the Stuart Turner offices and neighbouring Henley Enterprise Park and land at Highlands Farm, all off Greys Road, plus land west of Fair Mile, the Swiss Farm caravan site off Marlow Road, the former Henley Youth Centre in Deanfield Avenue and Harpsden Meadows and the town council’s sports clubhouses off Reading Road, all Henley.

Also on the list are a small corner plot and the main farmhouse at Thames Farm, the former Wyevale garden centre and land north of Crossways off Reading Road, Shiplake, and The Bungalow and Hallemead between Harpsden and Shiplake.