Extension criticised

PLANS to extend a house in Wargrave high street have been recommended for refusal.

Christon Burrows wants to demolish the Edwardian property’s detached double garage to build a side and rear extension.

He received consent in January but has amended the scheme following comments from officers at Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority.

Mr Burrows now proposes a more modern design to distinguish the house from the extension.

But Wargrave Parish Council, which didn’t oppose the first plan, says the new one is “incompatible” with the village’s conservation area.

Councillor Phil Davies said: “I’m not sure it’s an improvement. It looks rubbish and doesn’t add anything to the village whatsoever.”

Councillor Marion Pope added: “It doesn’t seem in keeping with what’s already there.”

Mr Burrows told the borough council: “As opposed to trying to match the original features, this would allow the two to read separately, maintaining clear definition.”

The original plan included a pitched tile roof, which conservation officers said was “incongruous” and detrimental to the house.