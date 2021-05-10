Finally, two pedestrian crossings are approved

TWO new pedestrian crossings are to be installed in Henley following a campaign by residents and councillors.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has agreed to provide a “puffin” light-controlled signal crossing in Marlow Road and a zebra crossing in Gravel Hill.

The former, costing £26,000, will go near the entrance to the Swiss Farm camping and caravan site while the latter, costing £35,000, will be built near the junction of Hop Gardens, which is a popular route for pupils walking to Badgemore Primary School.

The crossings will be paid for by the county council and Henley Town Council respectively and should be installed by the end of the year.

The proposals were approved by Yvonne Constance, the county council’s cabinet member for transport, last week.

This follows several years of campaigning by town and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, and people living near the two sites.

Highways officers advised approving both crossings as most people responding to a public consultation were in favour. There were a total of 235 letters of support with only eight objections and five people expressing concern.

They said the Marlow Road proposal had “overwhelming” public support as a survey found 3,624 cars passed the site in a 24-hour period, during which 452 people tried crossing, including six in wheelchairs and 110 children.

The officers said: “This alone demonstrates the absolute need for a crossing at this point. A puffin crossing would make crossing safe and stress-free.

“Additionally, camping takes place on this site during the summer and visitors cross the road to walk into Henley. They need to cross the road because that is where the footpath is.”

One resident objected, saying a zebra crossing was sufficient and light-controlled crossings were bad for the environment because drivers had to stop for longer with an idling engine.

Another said it should be installed further south near the Henley Rugby Club ground, which was heavily frequented by pedestrians, while a third said speed cameras or more frequent speed checks would be better.

Campaigner David Palmer, who has lived at Swiss Farm for 21 years, welcomed the news.

He said: “I’m absolutely elated and just think it’s a shame that it has taken so long to get something done. Councillor Constance told us she couldn’t understand why it hadn’t come sooner. There’s a problem with speeding, which adds to the risk, and although they installed speed signs they’re about as useful as a chocolate teapot so it’s brilliant that we’re doing something more effective.”

Mr Palmer, 75, added: “I’ve developed a reputation as ‘Mr Angry’ because I’m always on at people to ask when we’re going to get a crossing. It will benefit so many people, including families who come here on camping holidays.”

The Gravel Hill scheme, which includes Belisha beacons painted “Henley green” to match their surroundings, was supported by Badgemore primary headteacher Tim Hoskins and Satwant Deol, principal of The Henley College.

Surveys showed that more than 1,800 vehicles pass that point daily while 553 people cross and that number could be higher but the volume of traffic deterred many.

The proposal was originally for a “refuge island” in the middle of the road but highways officers said that wide vehicles might struggle to pass and a more controlled crossing was needed as so many pedestrians crossed there.

They said drivers coming down the steep hill were often travelling at 30mph despite the 20mph limit which was introduced in the town centre more than a year ago.

Mr Hoskins said: “I’m massively relieved as this has always been a concern. Half of our children come from the other side of Gravel Hill, which is a very scary road at 8am. I live in town and cross that road every day so I know first-hand how much easier it will make things. It’s a wide road and cars naturally want to speed down that hill.

“Many parents feel the same and when I shared the news with them, they were so pleased that it’s going ahead. I’m very thankful to Stefan for going through all the steps needed to get this done.”

Ms Deol said: “I’m delighted with the approval of a crossing on Gravel Hill. It will make such a difference to the safety of our students, the wider community and our neighbours. This is a great example of community collaboration.”

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “I’m extremely pleased. Cllr Constance praised us for putting such a strong case forward and only took about 15 minutes to decide because the evidence from the car count was so compelling.

“I’ve always put pedestrian safety at the top of my agenda and I’m very pleased that we can get these crossings done after all the work which has gone into them.”

The decision follows the approval of a new pedestrian crossing near Makins recreation ground in Greys Road, which was installed last summer following campaigning by Cllr Gawrysiak and residents.

The £37,000 crossing was the town’s first in about 50 years.