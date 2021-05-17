Monday, 17 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Marquee approved

A MARINA company has been granted retrospective permission for a marquee to store and repair boats.

Val Wyatt Marine, off Willow Lane, Wargrave, will use it from October 1 to March 31, when the weather is not as good.

The marquee, which accommodates 20 boats, has been used in this way for three years without consent.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33