Marquee approved

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Monday, 17 May 2021
A MARINA company has been granted retrospective permission for a marquee to store and repair boats.
Val Wyatt Marine, off Willow Lane, Wargrave, will use it from October 1 to March 31, when the weather is not as good.
The marquee, which accommodates 20 boats, has been used in this way for three years without consent.
17 May 2021
More News:
Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Lib-Dem leader visits to drum up support
THE leader of the Liberal Democrats spent an hour ... [more]
POLL: Have your say