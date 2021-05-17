New barn rejected

PLANS to replace a barn in Hatchgate Lane, Wargrave, have been rejected.

The Cayton Park Estate wanted to demolish the existing building, saying it was underused and gradually falling apart, and erect a larger one which would provide accommodation for estate workers.

“Renewing the site is the only option in order to avoid further degradation and allow it to contribute to the needs of the estate in a sustainable way,” said the application.

However, Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, said the increase in size would represent urbanisation of the countryside and added: “The proposal has failed to demonstrate very special circumstances that exist to outweigh the harm to the openness of the green belt.”

The council also said the site was inappropriate for residential development as the occupants would rely on cars to access local services due to its isolated location.

Wargave Parish Council had not objected.