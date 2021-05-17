Monday, 17 May 2021

Pair remain

THE chairman and vice-chairman of Wargrave Parish Council have both been re-elected.

Councillor Dick Bush, who has been on the council for 31 years, and Council Andrew Luckwell were voted back in unanimously.

Cllr Luckwell will also continue as lead member for planning and policy and general purposes.

