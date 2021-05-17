Pair remain

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Monday, 17 May 2021
THE chairman and vice-chairman of Wargrave Parish Council have both been re-elected.
Councillor Dick Bush, who has been on the council for 31 years, and Council Andrew Luckwell were voted back in unanimously.
Cllr Luckwell will also continue as lead member for planning and policy and general purposes.
17 May 2021
More News:
Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Lib-Dem leader visits to drum up support
THE leader of the Liberal Democrats spent an hour ... [more]
POLL: Have your say