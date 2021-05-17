Safety first

Monday, 17 May 2021

ATTENDANCE at the annual meeting of Charvil Parish Council will be limited to 45 people.

The meeting will held at the village hall from 8pm on Wednesday.

Visitors will have to wear a face mask throughout and are advised to wear clothing appropriate for a well-ventilated room.

On arrival, they will have to scan a QR code for the track and trace app.

If you want to attend, email clerk@charvil.com

