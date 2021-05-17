Hat-trick of wins for Tories in ward of new, enlarged county council

THREE Conservatives were elected in the Chiltern Villages ward of Buckinghamshire Council, which covers the Hambleden Valley.

Dominic Barnes, Mark Turner and Zahir Mohammed received 2,287, 2,061 and 1,790 votes respectively. The turnout was 38 per cent.

Councillor Barnes said: “It’s a privilege to be elected to represent this ward, where I live, and it has been an honour to meet the residents.

“I normally like meeting people and once the restrictions are lifted, we will be attending parish councils to meet our residents and make sure that they feel included.

“As we campaigned, we were mindful and wore masks as we didn’t know how people would react but as we went on, we realised people were happy to engage with us. We had virtual meetings as well. We will do our best to represent everyone, even those who didn’t vote Conservative.”

He said that the count on Saturday was quite long and stressful. Cllr Barnes said: “I arrived at the count at about 1pm and the result was only announced around 6pm, so it was a very long day.

“I was relieved — you never take it for granted, you just hope for the best.”

He said he had enjoyed working with his running-mates, adding: “There were no egos — everyone wanted to help — and we worked as a team to secure all three seats.”

Cllr Barnes, who lives in Marlow, went to school in Henley and worked in telecommunications for more than 30 years.

He was elected as councillor for the Marlow ward in 2001 and was deputy leader of Wycombe District Council from 2015 to 2020.

Councillor Turner, who chairs the Fawley parish meeting, said he was delighted to be elected.

He continued: “It will be hard work but I’m looking forward to it. Canvassing with my running mates was really good because they are both more politically experienced than me and they are the nicest people to work with.

“We worked really hard and were mainly on foot delivering 8,000 leaflets — I’m on my third pair of shoes now but it was worth it.

“We spoke to residents and begged them to come out and vote and it was really positive.

“We got some very good reception on the doorsteps that helped us a great deal.

“Since all three seats in the ward are now Conservative, it will make it easier for us to work as a team and we are going to represent every resident, no matter their political affiliation — we are here to help everyone.”

Buckinghamshire Council was created in April last year from the areas that were previously administered by Buckinghamshire County Council and the district councils of South Bucks, Chiltern, Wycombe, Aylesbury Vale.

The Conservatives have an overall majority.