Police commissioner still a Conservative

THE Conservatives retained control of the post of Thames Valley police and crime commissioner.

Matthew Barber was elected with 313,148 votes. His majority was 57.29 per cent after second preference votes were counted.

He had been deputy police and crime commissioner for the past four years to Anthony Stansfeld.

Labour’s Laetisia Carter came second with 233,446 votes.

Liberal Democrat John Howson received 110,072 and independent Alan Robinson got 77,210 and didn’t make it to the second round.

Mr Barber, a former leader of White Horse District Council, said: “I am delighted to have been elected as the next police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley. I would like to offer my thanks to Thames Valley residents for coming out and supporting my campaign, especially with the covid-19 restrictions in place.

“I plan to hit the ground running and deliver on my campaign promises. I look forward to taking office and starting work on my key priorities for the region.”

The post was created in November 2012, with the aim of setting out the way crime is tackled by the police and replaced the Thames Valley Police Authority.

The election took place on the same day as the council election and the count was held at the Spiceball Leisure Centre in Banbury on Monday.