Action plan to help reduce carbon use

AN action plan to tackle climate change in Henley aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

The document was put together by the town council’s climate emergency 2030 working group and Greener Henley, an environmental campaign group.

It identifies the various ways people can tackle climate change, such as mobility, energy use and resource use and intends to encourage different groups in the town to get involved.

Some of the actions include walking to work, using LED lights in homes, eating more plant protein and fewer dairy products and promoting re-use and repair.

The first step will be getting the town council’s committees to accept responsibility for some of the actions with timed objectives before engaging with community groups and individuals to identify their roles in tackling climate change.

Tony Hoskins, who chairs the working group, told a meeting that the council couldn’t “do everything” itself and needed others to get involved. He said: “The objective is an action plan which includes everyone in Henley. The intention is to get these groups together and identify what is relevant for them.

“We want to look for 10 key stakeholder groups like the Henley Business Partnership or the Rotary clubs and communicate with them and ask them what is relevant for them.”

The working group approved a draft of the plan for consideration by the council’s planning committee.

Patrick Fleming, who is a member of Greener Henley, said: “We already have some campaigns in place to get people to change their energy supplier but it’s all about winning hearts and minds.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the council’s recreation and amenities committee, said she was “mindful” of adding to the committees’ workload with timed climate change objectives.

She said: “We’re already a huge commitee and still learning but, in saying that, everyone seems like-minded to what we’re trying to achieve — where there’s a will, there’s a way.”