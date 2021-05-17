Monday, 17 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Back again

Back again

ALL meetings of Henley Town Council are again being held in person at the town hall.

During the coronavirus pandemic meetings were screened live on YouTube as councillors and officers participated from home.

The council is investigating whether it can live-stream sessions to allow residents to attend remotely.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33