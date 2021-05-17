Back again

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Monday, 17 May 2021
ALL meetings of Henley Town Council are again being held in person at the town hall.
During the coronavirus pandemic meetings were screened live on YouTube as councillors and officers participated from home.
The council is investigating whether it can live-stream sessions to allow residents to attend remotely.
17 May 2021
More News:
Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Lib-Dem leader visits to drum up support
THE leader of the Liberal Democrats spent an hour ... [more]
POLL: Have your say