Bins missed

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Monday, 17 May 2021
SOME households in the Henley area did not have their bins emptied on the correct day this week.
South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for waste, apologise for “disruptions” to collections.
It advised residents whose bins were missed to leave to them out for collection by the end of next week.
17 May 2021
