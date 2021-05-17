Parking fees rise

NEW parking fees across South Oxfordshire will be introduced from June 1.

The district council, which operates the King’s Road and Greys Road car parks in Henley, is to introduce a standard charging time between 9am and 5pm with an hour’s free parking at any point during that period.

There is a currently a fixed free hour between 9am and 10am but the district council wants to make this more flexible.

Charges for Sunday parking will also be introduced and there will be half-price permits available to drivers of electric vehicles.