Mayor making to be online and in person

THIS year’s Henley mayor-making ceremony will be held in person and online on Monday.

Current Mayor Ken Arlett will step down after two years in the post, having agreed to stay on for an extra year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Town councillors will elect the new mayor and deputy mayor following proposals and speeches in favour of the candidates.

Councillors Sarah Miller and Michelle Thomas are mayor-elect and deputy mayor-elect respectively.

The event will be held in the Queen Elizabeth II hall at the town hall from 11.30am and audience numbers have been reduced in line with current covid restrictions to ensure social distancing.

Fifteen tickets have been made available to the public and must be applied for on a first come first served basis. Registration will go live on Eventbrite at 9am today (Friday).

The ceremony will begin when the processional party is called together by town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward shortly before 11.30am.

This will then be led into the hall by the mace bearer James Churchill Coleman, the town sergeant.

After the ceremony, there will be a brief socially-distanced reception for councillors and their guests and ticket-holders.

Mr Jacklin-Edward said: “Even though the pandemic is in retreat, it is still vital that we follow the latest guidelines on social distancing.

“We are pleased to be able to bring all the ritual and drama live to residents’ homes.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Councillors Arlett and Eggleton. It has been one of the most extraordinary and challenging periods in Henley’s history.”

To register for tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/

annual-meeting-of-the-town-council-tickets-154223074367

To view the live stream, visit https://youtu.be/8_

2UTCKzGUk